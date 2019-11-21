The Turnover Battle Should Be Interesting to Watch

Against Navy, Notre Dame helped regain its dominance when it comes to accumulating turnovers from its opponents. The Irish forced four fumbles against the Midshipmen, including on Navy's first two offensive possessions of the game.

Notre Dame is tied for third in terms of turnover gained with 22 through 10 games.

But it may be difficult getting Boston College to cough up the ball in that manner. The Eagles are tied for ninth when it comes to turnovers lost with nine through 10 games.

This means a strength of Notre Dame's could be mitigated, but if they are able to cause more than one turnover, it could have an even greater impact on Boston College, which hasn't been that successful this season despite rarely turning the ball over.