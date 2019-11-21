3-2-1: Can Notre Dame Help Knock Boston College Out Of The Post-Season?
Boston College has finished with a final win total of fewer than seven victories once in Head Coach Steve Addazzio's seven years at the helm.
If the Eagles are unable to upset the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home on Saturday, winning at least seven games will be in jeopardy, as will the opportunity to participate in a bowl game.
Needless to say, Boston College will be motivated this weekend and Notre Dame must be prepared, even if some sportsbooks have the Irish favored by 20 points.
Once again, to help prepare you for this matchup, Coach Vince DeDario and I take a look a the game and provide three observations, two questions and a prediction.
THREE OBSERVATIONS
The Turnover Battle Should Be Interesting to Watch
Against Navy, Notre Dame helped regain its dominance when it comes to accumulating turnovers from its opponents. The Irish forced four fumbles against the Midshipmen, including on Navy's first two offensive possessions of the game.
Notre Dame is tied for third in terms of turnover gained with 22 through 10 games.
But it may be difficult getting Boston College to cough up the ball in that manner. The Eagles are tied for ninth when it comes to turnovers lost with nine through 10 games.
This means a strength of Notre Dame's could be mitigated, but if they are able to cause more than one turnover, it could have an even greater impact on Boston College, which hasn't been that successful this season despite rarely turning the ball over.
