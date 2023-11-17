2025 four-star CB Kevyn Humes includes Notre Dame in top 5 schools
On Friday, Notre Dame football moved one step closer to landing one of its top cornerback targets in the 2025 recruiting class.
Kevyn Humes, a four-star cornerback out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances, announced a list of his top five schools — Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Penn State — on his X/Twitter profile.
Per Rivals, Humes is the No. 10 cornerback and No. 90 overall player in the 2025 class. The Irish hosted the 5-foot-11, 174-pound recruit on an unofficial visit in October for the USC game.
Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens has yet to land a commit in the 2025 class, but the Irish are in final contention for Humes and three-star cornerback target Cree Thomas — the latter of whom is set to announced his college choice on Monday. Inside ND Sports' Tyler James put in a FutureCast for Thomas to Notre Dame on Oct. 16.
Inside ND Sports spoke with Rivals national recruiting analyst/rankings director Adam Friedman to learn more about Humes, his potential at the next level, and more.
"Humes checks all the boxes college coaches are looking for in a top-flight cornerback," Friedman said. "Humes has documented 4.3 speed, is tall enough, can play physically, has crisp footwork, and high-end instincts. Humes has experience against some of the best receivers in the country and has been exposed to college-level coverage schemes."
Rivals has assigned a 5.9 rating to Humes, which gives him All America candidate status, according to the Rivals football team recruiting rankings formula.
In Marcus Freeman's tenure as head coach, Notre Dame has signed eight cornerbacks — Christian Gray, Micah Bell, Benjamin Morrison, Jaden Mickey, Jayden Bellamy, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley and JoJo Johnson — only Gray has received as high as a 5.9 rating as a recruit.
As a junior, Humes has helped St. Frances turn its season around and win four of its last five games after starting 0-4.
"He brings a competitiveness to the field [that] college coaches love, and he knows how to disrupt a receiver's concentration," Friedman said. "Humes has scheme versatility too, something a college coaching staff will take advantage of. He can play on the short side of the field, wide side of the field, or in the slot. Humes also does a good job getting his hands on the ball at a high rate."
In addition to visiting Notre Dame this fall, Humes has also taken game-day visits to his other finalists except Georgia.
---------------------------------------------------------------
