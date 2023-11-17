On Friday, Notre Dame football moved one step closer to landing one of its top cornerback targets in the 2025 recruiting class.

Kevyn Humes, a four-star cornerback out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances, announced a list of his top five schools — Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Penn State — on his X/Twitter profile.

Per Rivals, Humes is the No. 10 cornerback and No. 90 overall player in the 2025 class. The Irish hosted the 5-foot-11, 174-pound recruit on an unofficial visit in October for the USC game.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens has yet to land a commit in the 2025 class, but the Irish are in final contention for Humes and three-star cornerback target Cree Thomas — the latter of whom is set to announced his college choice on Monday. Inside ND Sports' Tyler James put in a FutureCast for Thomas to Notre Dame on Oct. 16.

Inside ND Sports spoke with Rivals national recruiting analyst/rankings director Adam Friedman to learn more about Humes, his potential at the next level, and more.