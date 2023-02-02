Notre Dame was the last school to host three-star cornerback Leonard Moore for a campus visit. Notre Dame was also the last school from which the 2024 recruit reported a new scholarship offer. Will the Irish be the first to earn Moore's verbal commitment? That answer will come Saturday. Moore, who has collected 15 offers to date, announced Thursday that he will share his commitment decision Saturday at 12 p.m. EST. Moore's announcement will come six days after an unofficial visit to Notre Dame. He spent Sunday, the last day before the current dead period, checking out the Irish. The dead period, which prohibits visits, runs through the end of February. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD The 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior from Round Rock (Texas) High has visited six of the schools on his offer list: TCU, Oregon, Duke, Arizona, Arizona State and Cal. In-state schools Texas and Texas A&M have also hosted Moore for visits but neither has pulled the trigger on an offer. Moore finished his junior season with 31 tackles, three interceptions and nine pass breakups in 11 games while allowing only three receptions throw his way. Rivals ranks Moore as the No. 34 cornerback in the 2024 class, though he's expected to rise when the rankings are next updated. Notre Dame found success recruiting the Austin, Texas, area in the 2023 class with the signings of four-star wide receivers Jaden Greathouse and Braylon James. They returned to the area to recruit Moore, whose father is a professor at the University of Texas. Moore reported a Notre Dame offer Jan. 18. “Oh, it was huge,” Moore said last week of receiving a Notre Dame offer. “Because Notre Dame is a huge offer. My dad’s excited too. So that was a big moment for me.” Rivals national recruiting director Nick Harris and Inside ND Sports recruiting writer Kyle Kelly both submitted Rivals FutureCast predictions for Moore to pick Notre Dame. Notre Dame already has seven verbal commitments in its 2024 class, which is ranked No. 2 in the country. Fellow cornerback Karson Hobbs is the only 2024 Notre Dame commit currently with a three-star rating.