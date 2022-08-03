 InsideNDSports - 2024's No. 1 ILB Sammy Brown recaps summer visits
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-03 14:20:10 -0500') }} football Edit

2024's No. 1 ILB Sammy Brown recaps summer visits

2024 Rivals100 linebacker Sammy Brown.
2024 Rivals100 linebacker Sammy Brown. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Jed May • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst

Sammy Brown has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2024 class.

The inside linebacker out of Jefferson High School is ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 23 overall prospect in his class. Brown has racked up 27 offers, many of which are from the premier programs across the country.

Brown used this summer to take trips to some schools he hadn't yet seen in his recruitment. He spoke with Rivals about visits to Notre Dame, Michigan, and Michigan State, as well as a trip to Clemson.

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}