Anthonie Knapp is ready to make his college decision. The junior offensive lineman from Roswell (Ga.) High will announce his commitment decision Wednesday at 4 p.m. EDT, he confirmed with Rivals on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect is fresh off a visit to Notre Dame on Friday that ended with an Irish scholarship offer. New Notre Dame offensive line coach Joe Rudolph previously recruited Knapp while coaching at Virginia Tech.

Knapp's ACC-heavy offer list has surpassed 20 programs. He's made visits to Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Duke, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State and Notre Dame since the beginning of the year. Rivals has yet to assign a rating or ranking to Knapp as a 2024 recruit. "I feel like I am an athletic, lean offense lineman, and that is what makes me unique," Knapp previously told Rivals. "I can move and have a 4.9 40-yard dash time that I'm working to get down. I can block in space. I match the speed of a lot of edge rushers."