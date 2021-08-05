2024 Notre Dame-Navy Game Will Be Played In New Jersey
Notre Dame and Navy will hold their 2024 meeting in a familiar location.
Navy announced Thursday that year’s game between the Irish and Midshipmen will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on its previously scheduled Oct. 26 date.
It will be the 97th meeting between the two programs and eighth at the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets. MetLife Stadium most recently hosted the Notre Dame-Navy game in 2010, a 35-17 Midshipmen victory. Its predecessor, Giants Stadium, held six meetings between the two teams.
“We return to MetLife Stadium with great enthusiasm and high expectations for a typical hard-fought traditional matchup,” Navy athletics director Chet Gladchuk said in a release. “The stadium’s thrilling environment, a sold-out venue and the pageantry of college football at its best always makes this experience one of the season's finest. It’s always a wonderful college football day when we visit New Jersey to play the Irish.”
The game is a Navy home game by designation. On Navy’s home years in the series, the games are usually played in NFL stadiums. Last season was supposed to be an exception when the teams scheduled a game in Dublin, Ireland.
But the 2020 trip overseas was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and initially moved to Navy’s home stadium in Annapolis, Md. It was eventually axed altogether when Notre Dame joined the ACC for the 2020 season, marking the first time since 1926 the Irish and Midshipmen did not play. It was the third-longest uninterrupted series in college football until the 2020 hiatus.
Notre Dame leads the all-time series 79-13-1 and has won the last three meetings. The teams signed an agreement last August to continue the series through 2032. They are resuming the series this season Nov. 6 in South Bend.
Notre Dame’s 2024 schedule has road games at Texas A&M, Purdue, Georgia Tech, Navy and USC. The Irish will play the Yellow Jackets at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. They will host Northern Illinois, Miami (Ohio), Stanford, Florida State, Miami (Fla.) and Virginia. There is one opening left on the 2024 slate.
