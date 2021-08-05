2024 Notre Dame-Navy Game Will Be Played In New Jersey

Notre Dame and Navy will hold their 2024 meeting in a familiar location.

Navy announced Thursday that year’s game between the Irish and Midshipmen will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on its previously scheduled Oct. 26 date.

It will be the 97th meeting between the two programs and eighth at the home of the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets. MetLife Stadium most recently hosted the Notre Dame-Navy game in 2010, a 35-17 Midshipmen victory. Its predecessor, Giants Stadium, held six meetings between the two teams.

“We return to MetLife Stadium with great enthusiasm and high expectations for a typical hard-fought traditional matchup,” Navy athletics director Chet Gladchuk said in a release. “The stadium’s thrilling environment, a sold-out venue and the pageantry of college football at its best always makes this experience one of the season's finest. It’s always a wonderful college football day when we visit New Jersey to play the Irish.”