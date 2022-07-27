2024 four-star DE Marquise Lightfoot has straightforward ND visit
There is no school Marquise Lightfoot has visited more than Notre Dame. And no school has given Lightfoot a reception like the Irish.It was once again evident during the 2024 four-star defensive en...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news