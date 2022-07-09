2024 four-star CB Kaleb Beasley building connections with each ND visit
Kaleb Beasley should have an idea of what makes a school different.After all, the 2024 four-star cornerback has reported visits to 16 of them. Notre Dame has hosted the Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb A...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news