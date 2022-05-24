2024 five-star Ryan Wingo shares what makes Notre Dame different
Ryan Wingo has found at least one way to separate Notre Dame from the pack. The No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 class holds 32 offers, with schools like Arkansas, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M earnin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news