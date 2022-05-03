2024 DE Marquise Lightfoot getting an early feel for recruiting
INDIANAPOLIS — Marquise Lightfoot wasn’t expecting his second visit to Notre Dame to include a scholarship offer from the Irish. But while the three-star defensive end in the 2024 class was on Notr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news