2024 CB Karson Hobbs fulfills a dream with Notre Dame commitment
Karson Hobbs could not wait any longer.
Less than two months after the 2024 three-star cornerback visited Notre Dame for the first time, Hobbs has chosen to make it his home.
On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Moeller High product announced his Irish commitment.
“It’s really a dream come true,” Hobbs told Inside ND Sports on Tuesday night before making his commitment public. “I’ve always wanted to play under the bright lights on Saturday nights with Notre Dame. I’ve got a bunch of jerseys. I’ve been going to games since I was a little kid. I’m super excited for the opportunity, and I take it as a blessing.”
Hobbs’ commitment comes four days after an unofficial recruiting visit for the Clemson game last Saturday. It marked his return to South Bend after visiting for the California game on Sept. 17. Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens offered him a scholarship, making Hobbs the 19th 2024 corner to report a Notre Dame offer.
At the time, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Hobbs was committed to South Carolina. However, he backed off his Gamecocks pledge Tuesday night to commit to the Irish.
The decision Hobbs made to decommit from South Carolina came with a heavy heart. But ultimately, he found Notre Dame provided him with the best potential for long-term growth on and off the field.
“I love the South Carolina staff and everything they’ve done for me,” Hobbs said. “They accepted me at that early of an age, letting me come be a part of that Gamecock family. I wish them nothing but the best of luck.
“It really comes down to making a decision that’s going to elevate you in the best way possible. I think (defensive backs) coach (Torrian) Gray is a great coach, and he’s doing exactly what he needs to do to get that program in the right direction. … Unfortunately, I won’t be a part of that program, but I will come get to play under (ND head coach) Marcus Freeman and start a new chapter.”
Rivals ranks Hobbs as the No. 25 player in Ohio. He has yet to be ranked among other 2024 cornerbacks. Still, his pledge increased Notre Dame’s lead for the top spot in the 2024 Rivals team rankings over Georgia by 72 points.
Hobbs is the seventh high school junior prospect to commit to the Irish, joining quarterback CJ Carr, wide receiver Cam Williams, tight end Jack Larsen, offensive lineman Peter Jones, defensive tackle Owen Wafle and defensive end Brandon-Davis Swain.
On Saturday, Hobbs spent lots of time hanging with Notre Dame’s 2024 commits. And the connections he made were an added layer to affirming his commitment was the right decision.
“They’re my boys,” he said. “I mess with them. They were all super cool and telling me what I needed to do. I felt like after talking to them, the reasons they all committed were the exact answers I was looking for — kind of the same reason why I wanted to go there.”
Although Hobbs is currently the lowest-ranked prospect of Notre Dame’s seven 2024 commits, he provides a favorable skill set to the Irish, according to Prep Football Report recruiting analyst Tom Lemming.
“He’s a tall corner with great length,” Lemming said. “He has quick hands, good body control and is a quick-twitch athlete. His 4.47 (40-yard dash) speed is outstanding. It’s good to have a corner with that height and size. I see him as a four-star ball player.”
At Cincinnati Moeller, Hobbs plays in one of the Midwest's toughest high school football conferences. The Greater Catholic League has produced eight Irish players since 2008, including defensive tackle Elijah Taylor and quarterback Andrew Hendrix from Moeller.
The conference’s most notable former Notre Dame star during that timeframe is tight end Kyle Rudolph, the No. 20 player in the 2008 class from Elder. Rudolph is cousins with Notre Dame 2023 four-star safety commit Ben Minich of West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West, one of two senior commits from Ohio. The other is Mentor defensive lineman Brenan Vernon.
But above all, the most important Ohio connections to Hobbs are Mickens and Freeman. Both Notre Dame coaches hail from Huber Heights Wayne High — also the high school of freshman offensive tackle Aamil Wagner. Notre Dame's director of recruiting Chad Bowden is from Cincinnati as well.
“That was one of the bigger reasons I committed too,” Hobbs said, “Having a lot of Cincinnati natives. It isn’t too hard to come home and see my family.”
Making it easier for his family to attend games went into his decision. It also helps that Hobbs’ father, Daniel, is a lifelong Notre Dame fan. During Karson’s youth, his family would leave his football games early to attend Notre Dame home games.
Now, being able to don the blue and gold with his family in the stands will no longer be a dream. Soon enough, it will be a reality.
“Especially for my dad. I'm glad I got to see a smile on his face,” Karson said. “Hopefully, I made a lot of people happy. But at the end of the day, I’m happy. This is where I wanted to be forever. It feels great.
“Now, my plan is to focus on my team for the rest of the season and go win a state championship.”
