Karson Hobbs could not wait any longer. Less than two months after the 2024 three-star cornerback visited Notre Dame for the first time, Hobbs has chosen to make it his home. On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Moeller High product announced his Irish commitment. “It’s really a dream come true,” Hobbs told Inside ND Sports on Tuesday night before making his commitment public. “I’ve always wanted to play under the bright lights on Saturday nights with Notre Dame. I’ve got a bunch of jerseys. I’ve been going to games since I was a little kid. I’m super excited for the opportunity, and I take it as a blessing.”

Hobbs’ commitment comes four days after an unofficial recruiting visit for the Clemson game last Saturday. It marked his return to South Bend after visiting for the California game on Sept. 17. Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens offered him a scholarship, making Hobbs the 19th 2024 corner to report a Notre Dame offer. At the time, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Hobbs was committed to South Carolina. However, he backed off his Gamecocks pledge Tuesday night to commit to the Irish. The decision Hobbs made to decommit from South Carolina came with a heavy heart. But ultimately, he found Notre Dame provided him with the best potential for long-term growth on and off the field. “I love the South Carolina staff and everything they’ve done for me,” Hobbs said. “They accepted me at that early of an age, letting me come be a part of that Gamecock family. I wish them nothing but the best of luck. “It really comes down to making a decision that’s going to elevate you in the best way possible. I think (defensive backs) coach (Torrian) Gray is a great coach, and he’s doing exactly what he needs to do to get that program in the right direction. … Unfortunately, I won’t be a part of that program, but I will come get to play under (ND head coach) Marcus Freeman and start a new chapter.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzJnaFZyNkNTWG5zRTU2UWx1Vmt6dWsiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

Karson Hobbs has visited Notre Dame twice this season. (Jeff Douglas, inside ND Sports)

“They’re my boys,” he said. “I mess with them. They were all super cool and telling me what I needed to do. I felt like after talking to them, the reasons they all committed were the exact answers I was looking for — kind of the same reason why I wanted to go there.” Although Hobbs is currently the lowest-ranked prospect of Notre Dame’s seven 2024 commits, he provides a favorable skill set to the Irish, according to Prep Football Report recruiting analyst Tom Lemming. “He’s a tall corner with great length,” Lemming said. “He has quick hands, good body control and is a quick-twitch athlete. His 4.47 (40-yard dash) speed is outstanding. It’s good to have a corner with that height and size. I see him as a four-star ball player.”

At Cincinnati Moeller, Hobbs plays in one of the Midwest's toughest high school football conferences. The Greater Catholic League has produced eight Irish players since 2008, including defensive tackle Elijah Taylor and quarterback Andrew Hendrix from Moeller. The conference’s most notable former Notre Dame star during that timeframe is tight end Kyle Rudolph, the No. 20 player in the 2008 class from Elder. Rudolph is cousins with Notre Dame 2023 four-star safety commit Ben Minich of West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West, one of two senior commits from Ohio. The other is Mentor defensive lineman Brenan Vernon. But above all, the most important Ohio connections to Hobbs are Mickens and Freeman. Both Notre Dame coaches hail from Huber Heights Wayne High — also the high school of freshman offensive tackle Aamil Wagner. Notre Dame's director of recruiting Chad Bowden is from Cincinnati as well.

“That was one of the bigger reasons I committed too,” Hobbs said, “Having a lot of Cincinnati natives. It isn’t too hard to come home and see my family.” Making it easier for his family to attend games went into his decision. It also helps that Hobbs’ father, Daniel, is a lifelong Notre Dame fan. During Karson’s youth, his family would leave his football games early to attend Notre Dame home games. Now, being able to don the blue and gold with his family in the stands will no longer be a dream. Soon enough, it will be a reality. “Especially for my dad. I'm glad I got to see a smile on his face,” Karson said. “Hopefully, I made a lot of people happy. But at the end of the day, I’m happy. This is where I wanted to be forever. It feels great. “Now, my plan is to focus on my team for the rest of the season and go win a state championship.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgbG92ZfCfmJQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9HYW1lY29ja0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHYW1lY29ja0ZC PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWxsZW5UcmlldT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQWxsZW5UcmlldTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9MZW1taW5nUmVwb3J0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBM ZW1taW5nUmVwb3J0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoTWFya0VsZGVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE1h cmtFbGRlcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BTWNM YWluWElYP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBTWNMYWluWElYPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09uM1JlY3J1aXRzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPbjNSZWNydWl0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0hBNlo0SEN1Y0siPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IQTZaNEhD dWNLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IGthcnNvbiBob2JicyAz4q2Q77iPIENCIChA S2Fyc29uSG9iYnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2Fy c29uSG9iYnMvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTAxNDkxMTAxNzQ0ODY1Mjg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK