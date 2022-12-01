Notre Dame has moved closer to rounding out its 2023 wide receivers class. On Thursday, three-star wide receiver Kaleb Smith announced that he will make his college decision tonight at 6 p.m. The 6-foot, 168-pound pass catcher from Frisco (Texas) Rick Reedy High will choose between Notre Dame and Texas Tech. Smith is less than one month removed from an official visit to Notre Dame. The senior wide receiver was in South Bend the weekend of the Nov. 5 Clemson game to check out campus for the first time. Due to Notre Dame's no opposing official visits policy, Smith backed off his nearly nine-month Texas Tech pledge to make the trip to South Bend. He then announced his scholarship offer from the Irish 13 minutes later.

Although he only reports two scholarship offers, Smith was being recruited by Irish wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey at Baylor. He traveled to Waco, Texas, for a game day visit in November but did not come away with an offer. Notre Dame hired Stuckey two months later. So far in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Stuckey has added two other wide receiver commits from Texas. Four-stars Braylon James and Jaden Greathouse announced their commitments last April and July. In addition, the Irish have two other commits from the Longhorn State in safety Peyton Bowen and cornerback Micah Bell. If Smith chooses the Irish and all five players sign with ND, it will mark the first time Notre Dame has signed more than three players from Texas in a single recruiting class in the Rivals recruiting era (since 2002). Since 2017, the Irish have added five players from the Longhorn State in Avery Davis, Brock Wright, Nana Osafo-Mensah, Hunter Spears and Jadarian Price. As a senior, Smith had 43 catches for 649 yards (15.1 yards per catch) and five touchdowns. He also scored on kick and punt returns, combining for 224 yards on six special teams returns.