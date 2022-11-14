Notre Dame will learn where one of its top offensive targets is headed five days before the early signing period opens for 2023 FBS recruits. Three-star athlete Khalil Barnes revealed that he would announce his commitment on Dec. 16. The Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee High product will choose between Notre Dame, Clemson and Oklahoma. The Irish are recruiting him as a wide receiver, whereas Clemson and Oklahoma offered him as a defensive back. Barnes reported a Notre Dame scholarship offer on Oct. 13, about 25 days after three-star wide receiver target Taeshaun Lyons officially visited Notre Dame. While Lyons remained uncertain about committing to the Irish, Notre Dame turned its focus to Barnes — welcoming him for an official visit the weekend of Nov. 5.

During that visit, the Irish made a strong impression on Barnes and cemented themselves as a legitimate contender in his recruitment. "I was kind of worried just about how far it was and again like, just not being near people who I've known my whole life," Barnes told Inside ND Sports. "But the way I connected with the recruits and the way that they have the kind of same vision I want to. Notre Dame, honestly, I feel like they focus on school more than they even focus on football. "They obviously want to win a national championship, but they want their players to graduate because they know how much that degree means when it says Notre Dame on it. Just seeing that and seeing it in person and feeling it. I'll never forget that. That's a visit I'll always remember. They're definitely going to be in it to the end." But the Irish have competition.

Khalil Barnes visited Notre Dame for the first time the weekend of Nov. 5. (Khalil Barnes, picture provided)