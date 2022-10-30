Brandyn Hillman has a decision date. The 2023 three-star athlete announced Sunday that he will make his college commitment on Dec 7 — his mother’s birthday. Hillman’s announcement comes two weeks after making an official visit to Notre Dame and after visiting North Carolina this past Saturday. The Portsmouth (Va.) Churchland High product will seemingly choose between eight schools. Also, on Saturday, Hillman released a top schools list that included Notre Dame, Kentucky, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Hillman is a late arrival to the recruiting process and a new name to most schools involved. After only reporting an offer from Norfolk State heading into his senior season, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Hillman received nine offers from Sept. 27-29. During the offer spree, Notre Dame was the most notable school on a list that included Virginia Tech, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia, East Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky. Hillman scheduled an official visit for the ND- Stanford game on Oct. 15 two days after the Irish offered. Hillman had previously visited Virginia Tech, Old Dominion and North Carolina on unofficial visits. Saturday was his second unofficial visit to North Carolina. But Notre Dame and North Carolina aren’t the only two schools he hoped to see this season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+VE9QIDgg8J+royA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbVVycW56 QUpLRSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21VcnFuekFKS0U8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQnJhbmR5biBIaWxsbWFu8J+MnyAoQGRtdl9iMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kbXZfYjMvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODY0NjQyODg5MzEx MjcyOTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyOSwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK