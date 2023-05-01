According to Rivals, Braeden is a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 40 shooting guard in the 2023 recruiting class.

During his introductory press conference March 30, Micah hinted that Braeden would be following him to Notre Dame.

Braeden Shrewsberry announced his Notre Dame commitment Monday evening. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound shooting guard is the son of head coach Micah Shrewsberry and previously committed to Penn State in November 2021.

"Shrewsberry thrives in catch-and-shot situations and defenses need to be aware of where the 6-foot-2 guard is at all times because he can take over a game if given too many open looks at the rim," said Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy. "He creates incredibly well for others and is a gifted passer but can sometimes struggle when it comes to creating off the bounce for himself. He’ll take the next step as he becomes develops further as a ball-handler but his ability to get hot from deep and make smart decisions with the ball in his hands isn’t in doubt."

As a senior at State College (Pa.) Area High, Shrewsberry led his team to a 25-3 record and averaged 17.4 points, 4.7 assists and 3.8 assists per game.

Braeden is one of 25 finalists for Pennsylvania's Mr. Basketball. The winner will be announced on May 27.

Shrewsberry and his coaching staff are steadily filling out Notre Dame's roster for the 2023-24 season. Braeden joins four returning players in guard Tony Sanders Jr., guard J.R. Konieczny, forward Matt Zona and walk-on guard Alex Wade.

The Irish also landed guard Julian Roper II from Northwestern through the transfer portal and have Indiana Mr. Basketball point guard Markus Burton signed in the 2023 recruiting class.

