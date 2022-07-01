2023 Rivals250 athlete Micah Tease sets July 4 commitment date
Micah Tease made a "last-minute decision" to make an official visit to Arkansas last weekend. That trip for the four-star athlete followed official visits to Notre Dame and USC earlier in June.
Now Tease is ready to make a commitment. He plans to share his decision Monday on the Fourth of July.
Rivals ranks Tease as the No. 6 athlete and No. 203 overall. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Tease could play wide receiver or cornerback in college, but he's expressed more interest in being a pass catcher.
Notre Dame showed a willingness to recruit Tease as a wide receiver during his official visit. He met wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey in person for the first time on the trip.
"I love his philosophy around the game of football, the way he thinks about it, his approach," Tease told Inside ND Sports. "It was a good, good visit with coach Stuckey as well. Even meeting with him too, I didn’t want the meeting to end.”
Arkansas has also recruited the Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington product as a wide receiver. The Razorbacks have leaned on wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton to recruit Tease.
"I learned how I would fit in the offensive system," Tease told HawgBeat of his Arkansas visit. "We sat down and we had a meeting and we did a little slide show of how I would fit into the system and what I could do in the system."
Tease told Rivals he heard from USC's coaching staff — head coach Lincoln Riley, defensive backs coach Donte Williams and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch — Thursday night following the announcement that USC and UCLA would be joining the Big Ten in 2024.
"It felt good to talk to them after," Tease said in the video below. "It's going to be exciting."
Oklahoma appeared to be an early favorite in Tease's recruitment, but that seems to have changed since Riley left the Sooners for Los Angeles. Soon everyone will know who Tease's favorite actually is.
