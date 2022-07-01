2023 Rivals250 athlete Micah Tease sets July 4 commitment date

Micah Tease made a "last-minute decision" to make an official visit to Arkansas last weekend. That trip for the four-star athlete followed official visits to Notre Dame and USC earlier in June. Now Tease is ready to make a commitment. He plans to share his decision Monday on the Fourth of July. Rivals ranks Tease as the No. 6 athlete and No. 203 overall. The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Tease could play wide receiver or cornerback in college, but he's expressed more interest in being a pass catcher. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTI5NzU5MTE0NCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD Notre Dame showed a willingness to recruit Tease as a wide receiver during his official visit. He met wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey in person for the first time on the trip. "I love his philosophy around the game of football, the way he thinks about it, his approach," Tease told Inside ND Sports. "It was a good, good visit with coach Stuckey as well. Even meeting with him too, I didn’t want the meeting to end.” Arkansas has also recruited the Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington product as a wide receiver. The Razorbacks have leaned on wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton to recruit Tease. "I learned how I would fit in the offensive system," Tease told HawgBeat of his Arkansas visit. "We sat down and we had a meeting and we did a little slide show of how I would fit into the system and what I could do in the system."

Tease told Rivals he heard from USC's coaching staff — head coach Lincoln Riley, defensive backs coach Donte Williams and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch — Thursday night following the announcement that USC and UCLA would be joining the Big Ten in 2024. "It felt good to talk to them after," Tease said in the video below. "It's going to be exciting."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3VyLXN0YXIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0ZpZ2h0T24/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNGaWdodE9uPC9hPiBDQiB0YXJnZXQgTWljYWggVGVhc2UsIGZyb20g VHVsc2EsIE9rbGEuLCBzaGFyZWQgaGlzIHJlYWN0aW9uIHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VU0M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVU0M8L2E+4oCZcyBtb3ZlIHRvIHRo ZSBCaWcgVGVuLCB3aGlsZSByYWlzaW5nIGEgZ29vZCBwb2ludCBhYm91dCB0 aGUgcmVjcnVpdGluZyBpbXBhY3QgZm9yIGd1eXMgZnJvbSBoaXMgcmVnaW9u LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veGdDS1pYM1FEaCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3hnQ0taWDNRRGg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBZb3VuZyAo QFJ5YW5Zb3VuZ1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9SeWFuWW91bmdSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE1NDI5MDE2ODE4OTMxMTc5NTI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=