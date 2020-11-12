Brown and his teammate, 2023 running back Sedrick Irvin Jr. , were both offered by the Irish staff on November 3 as the recruiting board continues to expand for Notre Dame.

Brown has found himself in a great situation playing football in Florida at the moment.

Many talented youngsters are located in states not allowing football to be played this year due to COVID-19, but in helping lead Gulliver Prep to a 4-0 regular season heading into the playoffs this Friday, Brown has caught 10 passes for 303 yards and six scores.

The two-way star caught the eye of the Notre Dame staff early on in the 2023 cycle and may be a name to watch for Irish fans moving forward.

“I was so excited when the offer came in,” Brown said. “I didn’t think it was real; it was almost like a dream to me. It really was a breath of fresh air for me because I am getting noticed by these big schools. It must mean I am doing something right!”

Brown has not been in contact with the Notre Dame staff for long, as he was not expecting the offer to come so soon.