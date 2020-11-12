2023 Receiver Calls Notre Dame Offer ‘A Dream’
Last Tuesday, Notre Dame offered a class of 2023 athlete Jalen Brown, a 6-0, 155-pounder out of Miami Gulliver Prep.
Brown and his teammate, 2023 running back Sedrick Irvin Jr., were both offered by the Irish staff on November 3 as the recruiting board continues to expand for Notre Dame.
Brown has found himself in a great situation playing football in Florida at the moment.
Many talented youngsters are located in states not allowing football to be played this year due to COVID-19, but in helping lead Gulliver Prep to a 4-0 regular season heading into the playoffs this Friday, Brown has caught 10 passes for 303 yards and six scores.
The two-way star caught the eye of the Notre Dame staff early on in the 2023 cycle and may be a name to watch for Irish fans moving forward.
“I was so excited when the offer came in,” Brown said. “I didn’t think it was real; it was almost like a dream to me. It really was a breath of fresh air for me because I am getting noticed by these big schools. It must mean I am doing something right!”
Brown has not been in contact with the Notre Dame staff for long, as he was not expecting the offer to come so soon.
“The offer really came out of nowhere,” The Florida star explained. “My coach texted me to call Coach [John] McNulty of Notre Dame so I called and talked to him for a while. He told me that they rarely offer 2023s this early, but he liked my grades and he said he likes how I play.”
Brown told BlueandGold.com that he is being recruited as a wide receiver by Notre Dame, which he learned in the call with McNulty.
“Coach and I talked a lot about how they see me playing receiver for them in the future,” Brown explained. “We talked about the campus, the football team, the culture, everything like that.”
The Gulliver Prep standout has set high standards for himself in his recruitment and has priorities that must be met by his future school.
“I am really looking for a school with a great education and somewhere I will play early,” Brown said. “If I don’t start right anyway, I want to be in the rotation and be able to get my feet wet. I am hoping to play in a spread offense too, that would be great.”
