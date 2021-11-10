2023 QB target Christopher Vizzina on what makes Notre Dame ‘special’

Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian class of 2023 quarterback Christopher Vizzina received a scholarship offer he coveted when Notre Dame extended good news to him Oct. 27. “It wasn’t out of nowhere, but I wasn’t expecting it to be that day,” Vizzina said. Vizzina visited Notre Dame June 17 and participated in a prospect camp that day. It was a visit that he and his family still cherish. “When we went up there over the summer, we loved it,” he told BlueandGold.com. “Right when we got there, all of the coaches came up to greet us. I remember all of it so vividly. Coach [Tommy] Rees and Coach [Lance] Taylor spent a lot of time with me. I got to throw for them, and they told me it went well. They said that they’d wait to offer some kids after camp, and after that, we stayed in contact.”

The Fighting Irish offered the 6-4, 200-pounder a couple weeks ago, and he has Brian Kelly's program high on his list. (Rivals.com)

And once Sept. 1 rolled around – which was the first day college coaches could directly call and text message with class of 2023 recruits – Vizzina and Notre Dame’s contact heated up. The 6-4, 200-pound signal caller sent weekly film updates to Rees and Co., and the Irish staff saw enough to decide to go ahead and offer in late October. “I got the phone call, and I was super excited,” Vizzina said. “My whole school was talking about it. Ever since I went up there – and even before – I had been saying that I wanted that offer. There’s something special about Notre Dame.” Vizzina elaborated on what makes Notre Dame “special.” “Going to a Christian school, all of my coaches put God first before football,” Vizzina, who is catholic, explained. “It’s special if I can go to Notre Dame and God is first there too. There’s a lot of [faith-based] schools across the country, but not many of them are up there [in football] like Notre Dame.” The combination of faith, high-level football and top-notch academics has Vizzina highly interested in the Fighting Irish. He also thinks the world of Rees, the Irish’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.