Notre Dame landed its 2021 quarterback in Tyler Buchner when it was still relatively early during the 2020 recruiting cycle. This has allowed quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to look ahead to the 2022 class, although the Irish haven't offered a sophomore passer yet. The Notre Dame coaching staff is even expressing some early interest in class of 2023 quarterbacks. Dallas (Texas) Highland Park signal caller Brennan Storer is among that group, as the 6-0, 190-pound freshman visited Notre Dame last November. "Overall, it was an incredible experience," Storer said of his time spent in South Bend. "I really got a good feel for what it would be like to play there. There's a great environment and strong family atmosphere in the locker room.

Brennan Storer may be one of the next highly touted quarterbacks to come out of Dallas. (Rivals.com)

"The facilities are excellent, and it’s definitely what I would expect from a school like Notre Dame."

Storer got to communicate with director of recruiting Aaryn Kearney and special teams coordinator Brian Polian, who recruits Texas for the Irish, during his visit. "I got a feel for the stuff they are looking for in recruits," Storer noted. "They really value off field characteristics just as much as on field."