2023 QB Brayden Dorman Breaks Down Notre Dame Visit, Camp, What’s Next

Peyton (Colo.) Vista Ridge class of 2023 quarterback Brayden Dorman has been all over the country this summer. Camp stops have included Auburn, Clemson, Michigan State, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Wisconsin, and he heads to LSU June 17. The 6-5, 195-pounder did an unofficial visit at Notre Dame June 5, which was followed by a couple of days at Michigan State, and then he went back to South Bend, Ind. to throw for Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees June 8. “We got to see everything — the facilities, campus, tried on the uniforms — and it was a lot of fun,” Dorman said of his June 5 visit. “I got to meet all of the coaches in person. It was cool walking in and all of the coaches knew my name and were greeting me. The facilities were really nice too. “It was an unforgettable experience, seeing the whole campus, facilities and meeting the coaches. They’re always a top-10 team and were in the playoffs last year. It’s a great program and a great university.”

There were four quarterbacks who Rees spent considerable time with during the June 8 camp: Dorman, Kansas’ Parker Leise, North Carolina’s Tad Hudson and New Jersey’s Marco Lainez III. “He installed two plays and two formations and some other stuff, and we were tested on it afterwards,” Dorman said. “He gave us a quiz with questions about the plays to see how much we retained and then the second part was questions about football to see if you love the game — questions such as where Patrick Mahomes went to college and how wide the football field is.” And how wide is a football field? “53 1/3 yards wide,” he correctly answered. Dorman enjoyed spending time with Rees, who reminds him of his own high school coach, Mike Vrana. “I know that I’d work and bond well with him,” Dorman added. “He’s a younger guy who has played the game and played at Notre Dame. He has the experience and knows what you’re going through. It’s nice to have a guy who understands everything. “I definitely loved the drills he puts his quarterbacks through. It’s not just meaningless drills; they have purpose and translate to a game.”