2023 PG Markus Burton announces commitment date

Local basketball product Markus Burton announced that he is ready to make his college commitment. The rising junior from Mishawaka (Ind.) Penn High tweeted that he will reveal where he plans to continue his college career at 3 p.m. ET on Friday. Burton's (6-foot, 170 pounds) announcement comes just two days after he visited Notre Dame and earned a scholarship offer.

The 2023 point guard emerged on the college basketball recruiting scene in January of his junior season. Bethel University was the first school to officially recognize his potential by offering a scholarship. Purdue Fort Wayne became the second about a week before his season concluded. In 27 games last season, Burton averaged 27.2 points, 5.6 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. He led the Kingsmen to a 24-3 season, including a 13-game win streak, before losing to Chesterton (Ind.) High.



