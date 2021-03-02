It’s never too early to start recruiting the best players in the country, especially when they grow up as a Notre Dame fan. 2023 inside linebacker Tre Edwards may be still several months away from his decision but Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been talking to him regularly and is establishing a connection early. The 6-2, 215-pounder out of Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei Catholic has already earned 12 offers, and a California spring football season could further help his stock. Edwards holds offers from Oregon, USC, Arizona State and more, but there was something about the Notre Dame offer that felt different for him.

Edwards is loving what he is hearing from Notre Dame at the moment.

“At first, I was really surprised when Coach Freeman offered me over the phone,” Edwards explained. “Notre Dame has been a dream school of mine since I was a kid. I was shocked and then it really hit me later on. It wasn’t until an hour or so later after I told my parents that it hit me that this was for real.” As a lifelong Californian growing up in USC country, Edwards remembers wearing Notre Dame jerseys on a regular basis. His parents are both fans of the Fighting Irish and he grew up watching Notre Dame football every Saturday afternoon, decked out in his blue and gold. “In my house, my dad’s favorite team was always going to be my favorite team, too, and that’s how it went with Notre Dame,” Edwards said. “I don’t know how my parents became Notre Dame fans but they always have been since I was a kid and I have been, too.” With Edwards’ interest in the Fighting Irish already high, the offer by Freeman could not have come at a better time. With added tape this upcoming football season, Edwards is in position to continue to gain national attention. Notre Dame entering the mix now could prove important in its pursuit of him. Contact between Freeman and Edwards began with the scholarship offer just a few weeks ago and has grown into regular conversations and a budding relationship.