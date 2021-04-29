BlueAndGold - 2023 Georgia DB On Notre Dame: ‘It’s A Great Fit For Me’

2023 Georgia DB On Notre Dame: ‘It’s A Great Fit For Me’
BlueandGold.com published an article on Wednesday about four-star class of 2023 recruit Caleb Downs, featuring that he could continue a strong pipeline for safety recruits in the state of Georgia for the Fighting Irish.
Grayson (Ga.) High’s Michael Daugherty fits the bill as well. He is one of the most versatile defensive back prospects in the rising junior class, as he could play cornerback, nickel or safety.
“Florida State wants me to come in as a free safety,” Daugherty said. “I’ve been told been told about the boundary corner or nickel spot. Notre Dame has talked to me about nickel.”
When Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was a senior in high school at Atlanta Marist, Daugherty was in middle school and watched Hamilton in awe. Daugherty may not have the opportunity to play with Hamilton, who will probably declare for the NFL Draft following the 2021 season, but 6-1, 175-pound prospect has an offer from the Irish to follow in Hamilton’s footsteps.
