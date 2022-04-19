2023 four-star wide receiver Braylon James commits to Notre Dame

Notre Dame has added a special player to its class of 2023 commitment list due to a special feeling. On Tuesday night, 2023 four-star wide receiver Braylon James from Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point High School announced he has verbally committed to Notre Dame. James is the ninth commit in the class and first high school junior pledge since Feb. 11. The Irish capped off 2022 by adding Gi’Bran Payne to the class on Friday. James chose Notre Dame over finalists Stanford and TCU. James is Notre Dame’s first wide receiver and third offensive player commit in the 2023 class. The Irish reclaimed their No. 1 spot in the Rivals team rankings with the commitment.

"What separated Notre Dame was the life-after-football aspect,” James told Inside ND Sports. “That degree is going to take you places that you can't even imagine. On top of that, they have the entire Irish network. "If you look around, I am pretty sure that nearly everyone from Notre Dame is successful. It's hard not to be successful in graduating from Notre Dame. "In having (head) coach (Marcus) Freeman there, he will elevate Notre Dame's success on the football field. Just getting to know coach Free and seeing how much he cares about this entire process and seeing how he cares about the team. "I see him turning this entire program around. That is why they have done so well in this recruiting cycle, and it is going to continue to grow because of the fact that he genuinely cares and is invested in this process. It is going to be special." Rated by Rivals as the No. 78 overall player, No. 12 receiver and No. 14 player in Texas in 2023, James was initially offered by former wide receivers coach Del Alexander last May. However, James’ Notre Dame interest has increased since Chansi Stuckey’s hiring on Jan. 24. James released a top nine that included the Irish on March 4, and he visited Notre Dame for the first time on March 18.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound junior’s pledge is a coup for the Notre Dame football program. James is the first Rivals250 receiver the Irish have landed from Texas in the Rivals Era (2002-present). Pending his signature in December, he will become the 22nd player and third wide receiver the Irish have signed from Texas in that time frame. In addition, he is the second player to commit to the Irish in this cycle from the Lone Star state, joining safety Peyton Bowen. He will be the sixth-best wide receiver the Irish have signed in the Rivals Era. Among those ranked ahead of him were five-star Michael Floyd and four-star Lorenzo Styles.

During his junior campaign at Del Valle (Texas) High School, James caught 47 passes for 568 yards and six touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. He was also a factor in the kickoff return game, averaging 27.8 yards per return, including a long of 81 yards. He was named 2021 All-District 26-6A first-team offense for his efforts, which is one of the most competitive districts in Texas’ highest classification. He hauled in 39 passes for 419 yards and five touchdowns in six games as a sophomore. James sees that production and his skill set translating seamlessly to Notre Dame.

