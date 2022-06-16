2023 four-star RB Jeremiyah Love set for return Notre Dame visit
About a year ago, Jeremiyah Love was an under-the-radar rising junior running back with no offers.Now, the St. Louis Christian Brothers College High product has 35 of them, while Rivals rates him a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news