The Notre Dame staff has not been shy so far in the 2023 class when it comes to offering defensive ends early and often. They are finding talent early and often and are looking to get their foot in the door with them quickly in this cycle. The most recent offer came to Jayden Wayne, a 6-5, 240-pound strongside defensive end out of Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln. Wayne has been in contact with the Notre Dame staff for nearly four months, and it was actually wide receivers coach Del Alexander that offered him.

The Notre Dame staff has offered another 2023 defensive end in Washington star Jayden Wayne. (Rivals.com)

“I had been talking to Notre Dame for quite a while,” Wayne explained. “Coach Alexander said to call him and I did, then I got the offer.” Alexander has been the coach leading this recruitment so far. He has talked to Wayne multiple times but officially offered the talented defensive end on November 29. “I was so excited once Coach Alexander offered me,” Wayne said. “Notre Dame is a big offer. He told me how he knows how hard I worked for this and that I deserve this offer.” Notre Dame is not the first school to take notice of Wayne’s potential and talent and send an offer his way. He currently holds offers from Oregon, Washington, USC, Tennessee, Arizona State, and more. “Tennessee, Washington, Oregon, and Notre Dame are the schools standing out to me right now,” Wayne noted. “My recruitment is open, but those are the schools I like.”