Notre Dame handed out a pair of class of 2023 defensive line offers of February 2, with one of them coming to Suwannee (Ga.) Collins Hill standout Denzel Moore. The 6-2, 230-pounder had been in contact with the Irish staff for weeks but was not expecting the Notre Dame offer just yet. "It was really great to get the offer from Notre Dame," Moore said with a laugh. "I was shocked. I know Notre Dame is a great school, and I have been in contact with a lot of Notre Dame commits since the offer." Notre Dame 2021 offensive line signee Blake Fisher was among those that reached out to Moore to talk to him about Notre Dame and what it can do for him on and off the field. It appears even after working his tail off to recruit the 2021 class, Fisher is going to continue to talk to classes below him and build something special in South Bend.

Notre Dame has not been shy about offering 2023 defensive linemen, with Moore being the latest. (Rivals.com)

While Moore and Fisher’s relationship is one that is new, his relationship with defensive line coach Mike Elston is not. Elston has been the primary recruiter for Moore and the two parties have talked regularly since the turn of the year. “I had been talking to Coach Elston since before he offered me,” Moore said. “He told me to FaceTime him this week and he told me he had big news for me. It ended up being the scholarship offer, it was awesome.” During the call that Elston offered Moore, Elston made it clear that he is recruiting Moore as a defensive end. Moore told BlueandGold.com that some schools are recruiting him at linebacker and outside linebacker, but Elston sees him coming off the edge at the next level. “I play linebacker and defensive end right now,” Moore explained. “To be honest, I don’t care where I play. I just wanna get out there and play.”