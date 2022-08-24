2023 DE Armel Mukam announces Notre Dame commitment
The Irish are not finished bolstering up the defensive line in the 2023 class.
On Wednesday, three-star defensive end Armel Mukam announced that he is committing to Notre Dame.
The three-star recruit from Woodberry Forest (Va.) School flipped to the Irish about two months after making an initial pledge to Stanford. Mukam previously earned offers from California, North Carolina, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.
Rivals ranks Mukam as the No. 65 strongside defensive end and No. 17 player from Virginia in the 2023 class.
Mukam marks Notre Dame's 23rd commit in the class and fourth on the defensive line. Following Keon Keeley's commitment last week, the Irish had dropped to three commits in the class but adding Mukam gives the Irish another versatile option to go along with Brenan Vernon, Devan Houstan and Boubacar Traore.
This summer, the Irish kept expanding the defensive line board, extending offers to Blake Purchase, Caleb Herring and Jaeden Moore. Mukam seemingly became a fourth ND target, although he did not previously report a Notre Dame offer before making his commitment announcement.
