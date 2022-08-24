The Irish are not finished bolstering up the defensive line in the 2023 class.

On Wednesday, three-star defensive end Armel Mukam announced that he is committing to Notre Dame.

The three-star recruit from Woodberry Forest (Va.) School flipped to the Irish about two months after making an initial pledge to Stanford. Mukam previously earned offers from California, North Carolina, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.

Rivals ranks Mukam as the No. 65 strongside defensive end and No. 17 player from Virginia in the 2023 class.