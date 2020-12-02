 2022 Texas Wide Receiver Nicholas Anderson Talks Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-02 09:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 Texas WR Nicholas Anderson Breaks Down Notre Dame Offer

Mason Plummer • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@MasonPlummer_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

One of the most recent Notre Dame offers in the 2022 class was issued to Katy (Texas) High wide receiver Nicholas Anderson. Standing at 6-4, 183 pounds, Anderson has impressive size early on in his high school career and the Irish staff is taking notice.

Holding offers from Arizona State, Miami, Virginia, Houston, and more, Anderson is highly regarded in the upcoming recruiting cycle. Even with these offers, Anderson himself admitted that getting the scholarship offer from Notre Dame was “different.”

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

Katy (Texas) High wide receiver Nicholas Anderson
Anderson — a 6-4, 183-pound wideout — said his offer from the Irish was “different.” (Sam Spiegelman)

“I was just so excited when he offered me, my parents were too,” Anderson said. “It’s hard not to be excited when you get an offer from a powerful school like Notre Dame. Notre Dame is just different.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}