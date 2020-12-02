One of the most recent Notre Dame offers in the 2022 class was issued to Katy (Texas) High wide receiver Nicholas Anderson. Standing at 6-4, 183 pounds, Anderson has impressive size early on in his high school career and the Irish staff is taking notice.

Holding offers from Arizona State, Miami, Virginia, Houston, and more, Anderson is highly regarded in the upcoming recruiting cycle. Even with these offers, Anderson himself admitted that getting the scholarship offer from Notre Dame was “different.”

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card