Prospects in the 2022 class flocked to South Bend this fall, including Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek offensive tackle Jacob Sexton . The 6-6, 308-pounder, who holds offers from Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas and Oklahoma state, saw Notre Dame defeat Boston College Nov. 23.

Notre Dame hasn't offered many class of 2022 prospects yet, but the Irish are certainly in the evaluation process of these recruits, both on and off the field.

"I had an amazing time," Sexton told Blue & Gold Illustrated . "The visit went great I really enjoyed my time up here. I got to talk with Coach Quinn. He was a very nice guy. and he asked how I was doing and thanked me for coming."

Sexton enjoyed seeing what Notre Dame had to offer around its campus.



"The Notre Dame facilities were awesome," he said. "Everything was very clean and well put together. The game day atmosphere was just as awesome. Everyone was fired up and excited."

The standout sophomore hopes to continue to be recruited by the Fighting Irish.

"Notre Dame was a great place and I think that they are definitely interested in getting to know me," Sexton said. "Next in my recruitment would be to keep getting to know the coaching staff and grow a relationship with them."