{{ timeAgo('2020-02-10 14:08:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 Safety CJ Hicks Planning Notre Dame Visit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter class of 2022 safety CJ Hicks added his first offer in several months when Notre Dame gave him good news Jan. 28.

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston was recruiting in the Buckeye State that week and made a stop at Hicks' school to extend good news to the 6-4, 205-pounder.

Notre Dame put an offer on the table to CJ Hicks from Archbishop Alter.
(Rivals.com)

"He's nice," Hicks said of Elston. "He met me and our running back Branden McDonald. He looked surprised at how big we were."

