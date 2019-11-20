2022 RB Tevin White "Loves" Notre Dame Visit
Notre Dame has hosted some of the top 2022 running backs in the nation for visits this fall.
On Nov. 2, Stafford (Va.) North Stafford ball carrier Tevin White checked out South Bend and left with a very strong impression of the Fighting Irish.
"It went pretty good and smooth," White said of his time at Notre Dame. "I loved the tour and the crazy game."
White got to meet with running backs coach Lance Taylor, but they didn't get to talk too long as Taylor had to get to the sideline to coach. White doesn't hold an offer from the Irish yet, but the foundation between he and Notre Dame has been set now that he's been on campus.
"I love the facilities -- the weight room, the recovery room and Notre Dame has some things other colleges don't," White explained. "I like the campus and the game day atmosphere, especially because there are so many traditions at Notre Dame."
White holds offers from Duke, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Virginia. He hopes to add Notre Dame to his list.
"I think they are very interested, especially since they treated me well during the visit," White said. "I hope to see them again in the future."
White, who stands at 6-foot, 187-pounds, has played a big role in helping North Stafford reach the second round of the playoffs. Last week in a 42-13 win, he rushed eight times for 42 yards and a score, plus added a 22 touchdown reception.
