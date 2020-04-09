Before the NCAA enacted a dead period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy class of 2022 running back Damari Alston was able to hit the road and visit Florida International, Florida Atlantic and Miami. While Alston is cooped up at home, his recruitment is still blowing up. Just in the past week, the 5-10, 201-pounder added offers from Michigan, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Miami and South Carolina. He is closing in on 20 scholarship offers.

College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy product Damari Alston is one of the top 2022 running backs in the nation, and Notre Dame is taking a look at him. (Rivals.com)

“When I’m on a visit, I’m looking at how good the academics are,” Alston said regarding what is important to him in a college. “I want to see practices and the way the coaches are and the team chemistry.”

Last fall, Alston was able to visit Notre Dame when the Irish blew out Navy. Alston was impressed with the atmosphere in South Bend. “The energy was crazy,” he said. “It was really cold, but we stayed the whole game. It’s always a big game when they play Navy.”

Alston was able to catch up with Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor during the visit.