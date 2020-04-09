2022 RB Alston Is Blowing Up, Notre Dame Showing Interest
Before the NCAA enacted a dead period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy class of 2022 running back Damari Alston was able to hit the road and visit Florida International, Florida Atlantic and Miami.
While Alston is cooped up at home, his recruitment is still blowing up. Just in the past week, the 5-10, 201-pounder added offers from Michigan, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Miami and South Carolina. He is closing in on 20 scholarship offers.
“When I’m on a visit, I’m looking at how good the academics are,” Alston said regarding what is important to him in a college. “I want to see practices and the way the coaches are and the team chemistry.”
Last fall, Alston was able to visit Notre Dame when the Irish blew out Navy. Alston was impressed with the atmosphere in South Bend.
“The energy was crazy,” he said. “It was really cold, but we stayed the whole game. It’s always a big game when they play Navy.”
Alston was able to catch up with Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor during the visit.
“He was saying that he’ll catch up with me more and he’ll be down here more to see me,” Alston added.
Alston, who rushed for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 157 carries in 2019, would be fired up if Notre Dame joined his offer sheet.
“That’s a pretty big offer,” he said. “They’d definitely be at the top of my list.”
Arkansas has impressed Alston, especially due to his relationship with running backs coach Jimmy Smith.
“He used to coach high school ball in the Atlanta area,” Alston said. “He offered me when he was at Georgia State, then he went to Arkansas and offered me there. He’s a really cool guy. He’s someone I can talk to and have a good relationship with.”
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.