With the opportunity to be the starting quarterback at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, Ridge Docekal can become a household name.

The 6-3, 195-pounder doesn't hold any scholarship offers yet, which makes sense given that he's only attempted 22 passes in his varsity career. Last fall as a sophomore, Docekal was the backup to Tyler Beverett, a Bucknell signee who threw 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 12 games.

Saguaro returns three four-star prospects to the team and several other notable prospects as well.

"We have a deadly team at Saguaro this year," Docekal said.