2022 QB Ridge Docekal Picking Up Notre Dame, Power Five Interest
With the opportunity to be the starting quarterback at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro, Ridge Docekal can become a household name.
The 6-3, 195-pounder doesn't hold any scholarship offers yet, which makes sense given that he's only attempted 22 passes in his varsity career. Last fall as a sophomore, Docekal was the backup to Tyler Beverett, a Bucknell signee who threw 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 12 games.
Saguaro returns three four-star prospects to the team and several other notable prospects as well.
"We have a deadly team at Saguaro this year," Docekal said.
For Docekal's recruiting process, he's received some interest from Arizona, Arizona State and Notre Dame. He's looking at participating in a camp at Notre Dame this summer to show the Irish coaching staff his skills.
"I love their explosive offense," Docekal said of Notre Dame. "It'd be great to go there. It's a fraternity even after you leave. It'd be sick to go there. I feel like it fits my playing style."
Wide receivers coach Del Alexander, who coached at Arizona State prior to his gig with the Irish, recruits the Grand Canyon State for Notre Dame. Alexander stopped by Saguaro in January and was able to shake Docekal's hand.
"He said he's keeping an eye on me," recalled Docekal. "He sees what I'm doing and likes me. He told me to keep working."
Docekal competed at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 1, showing his arm talent.
"I'm strong in the pocket," he said. "I feel like I can make any throw on the field and can extend plays with my feet if I need to."
