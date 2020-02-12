College coaches are limited in the amount of contact they can have with prospects until Sept. 1 of their junior year of high school. But recruiting sophomore prospects is still important, so getting those recruits on campus is a way to have face-to-face interactions with them. For its junior day recruiting event Feb. 1, Notre Dame hosted Drew Allar, a 6-5, 210-pound class of 2022 quarterback from Medina (Ohio) High. "I really enjoyed the visit," Allar told Blue & Gold. "We got to tour the campus and football facilitie, which were all super nice." While out recruiting in Ohio during the January contact period, Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston identified Allar and invited him to the junior day. Allar got to speak with Elston and some other Notre Dame coaches.

"I also talked to Coach Rees," Allar said. "He was super nice. We spent some time talking about Notre Dame's offense and how it compares to the offense my high school runs. I also met Coach Kramer, who went to Solon High School which is in the conference my high school plays in. It was cool to have someone from Northeastern Ohio to connect with.

"I also got to meet Drew Pyne who is an early enrollee at Notre Dame and plays quarterback. He ate lunch with me and my dad and shared a lot of his personal experiences with the recruiting process and coming early to Notre Dame." From start to finish, Notre Dame wowed the sophomore passer. "I was really impressed with all the facilities, especially the new indoor facility -- hands down, the nicest one I have ever seen," Allar said. "All the other facilities were also super impressive because they really showed off what Notre Dame is as a school and community."