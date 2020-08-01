Kyle Filipowski could have guessed he would be a Notre Dame target given the timing of the initial phone call he got from Irish head coach Mike Brey. It came June 15, the first day coaches were allowed to directly contact 2022 recruits.

A little more than a month later, Brey called back with exciting but not entirely shocking news that he was offering Filipowski, a 6-9 215-pound forward from Wilbraham and Monson Academy (Mass). The Notre Dame offer was the 12th since June 15 for the three-star recruit from Westtown, N.Y., a small town about two hours from New York City.