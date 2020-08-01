2022 PF Kyle Filipowski Intrigued By Notre Dame Offer, Planning Zoom Visit
Kyle Filipowski could have guessed he would be a Notre Dame target given the timing of the initial phone call he got from Irish head coach Mike Brey. It came June 15, the first day coaches were allowed to directly contact 2022 recruits.
A little more than a month later, Brey called back with exciting but not entirely shocking news that he was offering Filipowski, a 6-9 215-pound forward from Wilbraham and Monson Academy (Mass). The Notre Dame offer was the 12th since June 15 for the three-star recruit from Westtown, N.Y., a small town about two hours from New York City.
“We talked for around 15 minutes and we were just catching up for a little bit,” Filipowski said. “Just talking about getting on a Zoom call sometime soon so he can give me a tour of the campus, basketball program and I can learn about Notre Dame as a whole. We’re going to set something up.”
Filipowski is intrigued by Notre Dame, and hopes that whenever the NCAA’s dead period ends, he can visit.
