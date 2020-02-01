2022 OT Blake Miller Discusses Notre Dame Visit
Strongsville (Ohio) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Blake Miller spent his Saturday at Notre Dame, taking in the Fighting Irish's junior day recruiting event.
"The visit was great," Miller said. "I got to see all of the facilities and talk to Coach [Jeff] Quinn and watch some film with him."
Miller enjoyed spending time with Quinn and getting to know him.
"Coach Quinn is great," the 6-6, 305-pounder stated. "He seems like a really good coach. He has a resume that is extremely impressive, and he has produced many many NFL draft picks."
It was Miller's first time in South Bend, and he was impressed with what he saw.
"The facilities and the atmosphere are awesome," he said.
Miller holds early scholarship offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pittsburgh and others. He didn't add an offer from Notre Dame yet, but the Irish have a lot of interest in him.
"They said they wanted to get to know me better, and me to get to know them better," explained Miller. "I feel like this is just the beginning of my relationship with Notre Dame."
Miller's next visit will be to Michigan for March 1. He's looking to make more trips in the spring.
"Apart from [the Michigan visit], everything else is still to be set up visit-wise," Miller noted.
