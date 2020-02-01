"The visit was great," Miller said. "I got to see all of the facilities and talk to Coach [Jeff] Quinn and watch some film with him."

Strongsville (Ohio) High class of 2022 offensive tackle Blake Miller spent his Saturday at Notre Dame, taking in the Fighting Irish's junior day recruiting event.

Miller enjoyed spending time with Quinn and getting to know him.



"Coach Quinn is great," the 6-6, 305-pounder stated. "He seems like a really good coach. He has a resume that is extremely impressive, and he has produced many many NFL draft picks."

It was Miller's first time in South Bend, and he was impressed with what he saw.

"The facilities and the atmosphere are awesome," he said.

Miller holds early scholarship offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pittsburgh and others. He didn't add an offer from Notre Dame yet, but the Irish have a lot of interest in him.