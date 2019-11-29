Whitefish Bay (Wis.) class of 2022 offensive lineman Joe Brunner visited Notre Dame Nov. 16 to get a feel of the University and game day experience. He wasn't expecting to land an offer from the Fighting Irish.

It was a total surprise for the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder to leave South Bend armed with his fourth scholarship offer, as the Irish joined Iowa, Northern Illinois and Wisconsin on his list.

"It was my first time going up there, so it was surprising," Brunner said. "I thought it was awesome."

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)