2022 OL Joe Brunner "Honored" To Add Notre Dame Offer
Whitefish Bay (Wis.) class of 2022 offensive lineman Joe Brunner visited Notre Dame Nov. 16 to get a feel of the University and game day experience. He wasn't expecting to land an offer from the Fighting Irish.
It was a total surprise for the 6-foot-5, 270-pounder to leave South Bend armed with his fourth scholarship offer, as the Irish joined Iowa, Northern Illinois and Wisconsin on his list.
"It was my first time going up there, so it was surprising," Brunner said. "I thought it was awesome."
Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn spoke with Brunner before the Irish took the field against Navy and again following the game. It was in the locker room after the 52-20 triumph for the Irish when Brunner landed the Notre Dame offer.
