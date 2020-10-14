2022 Oklahoma Offensive Lineman in ‘Great’ Contact with Notre Dame
After landing a quality offensive line class in 2021 with big names such as Blake Fisher and Rocco Spindler, Notre Dame has its sights set on making the 2022 unit even better.
One of the top targets for the Fighting Irish staff along the line in the next cycle is Jacob Sexton, a 6-6, 308-pound offensive tackle out of Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek.
Notre Dame has been in consistent contact with Sexton, who is one of the better players in the 2022 class regardless of position. Rivals ranks the Oklahoma product as the No. 155 player in the country, the No. 20 offensive tackle and the third best player in his home state.
“It has been going pretty quickly since September 1,” Sexton said of his recruitment. “I have been getting a ton of mail, texts, phone calls, and it’s been really fun so far.”
As it stands, Sexton holds offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and more. He is in regular contact with all of these schools and others while he continues to narrow down his recruitment.
