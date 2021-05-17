2022 Notre Dame-Navy Game Will Be Played In Baltimore
Notre Dame and Navy will resume their biennial tradition of playing in NFL stadiums in 2022.
The teams announced Monday they will play their 2022 game at M&T Bank Stadium, home to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, on its previously scheduled Nov. 12 date. It will be the 95th meeting between the two programs and 23rd in Baltimore. They last played at the Ravens’ home field in 2008.
On Navy’s “home” years in the series, the games have usually been played in NFL stadiums. Last season was supposed to be an exception when they scheduled a game in Dublin, Ireland.
But the 2020 trip overseas was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and initially moved to Navy’s home stadium in Annapolis, Md. It was eventually canceled altogether when Notre Dame joined the ACC for the 2020 season, marking the first time since 1926 the Irish and Midshipmen did not play. It was the third-longest uninterrupted series in college football until the 2020 hiatus.
Notre Dame leads the all-time series 79-13-1 and has won the last three meetings. The teams signed an agreement last August to continue the series through 2032.
Notre Dame’s 2022 schedule currently has 11 opponents. It plays true road games at Ohio State (Sept. 3), North Carolina (Sept. 24), USC (Nov. 26) and Syracuse (TBD). Navy is the lone neutral site game. The Irish will host Marshall (Sept. 10), Cal (Sept. 17), Stanford (Oct. 15), UNLV (Oct. 22), Clemson (Nov. 5) and Boston College (TBD).
----
