2022 Notre Dame-Navy Game Will Be Played In Baltimore

Notre Dame and Navy will resume their biennial tradition of playing in NFL stadiums in 2022.

The teams announced Monday they will play their 2022 game at M&T Bank Stadium, home to the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, on its previously scheduled Nov. 12 date. It will be the 95th meeting between the two programs and 23rd in Baltimore. They last played at the Ravens’ home field in 2008.

On Navy’s “home” years in the series, the games have usually been played in NFL stadiums. Last season was supposed to be an exception when they scheduled a game in Dublin, Ireland.