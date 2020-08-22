2022 LB Nolan Ziegler Commits To Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central class of 2022 linebacker Nolan Ziegler announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Saturday morning, choosing the Fighting Irish over Boston College, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and others.
For an Irish Catholic kid whose family loves Notre Dame and grew up watching the football team, his commitment just made too much sense.
On his father’s side of the family, Ziegler’s great uncle, Fred Trosko Jr., was a backup quarterback for Notre Dame in the 1970s, and on his mother’s side, Tim Sullivan was a linebacker for the Irish. Trosko and Sullivan played together at Notre Dame as well.
“I’m going there to win a national title, and it also has one of the best educations in the country,” Ziegler said. “It has a great tradition, and I’ve had relatives play there.”
On a Zoom call surrounded by his family, Ziegler informed Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly of his decision to commit on Thursday night.
“He wants to see me play a lead role at rover for Notre Dame,” Ziegler said. “I told him I want to bring him a national title and that I’m completely committed. I’m not changing my mind.”
When Ziegler was in the sixth grade, he attended a youth camp at Notre Dame and got a picture with Kelly. They plan to take a few more pictures down the road.
“He told me he wants to get a picture with me after we win a national championship, then when I get my degree and also after I get drafted in the NFL,” Ziegler said.
Ziegler’s original plan was to wait out the NCAA’s mandated dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic and take recruiting visits before making a decision.
If Notre Dame was going to be his choice whether he announced yesterday or took all five of his official visits and committed on National Signing Day, then what’s the point of waiting? That’s basically what went through Ziegler’s mind in the past couple of weeks following Notre Dame’s offer to him on Aug. 5.
“My mom asked me if I can see myself playing for another team against Notre Dame, and I said no,” Ziegler explained. “I just want to play Notre Dame; it’s in my heart. I’m Irish. I’m born on St. Patrick’s Day. It just fits.”
On Monday, Ziegler had a call with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea and defensive analyst Nick Lezynski. After that conversation, Ziegler came to the realization that it was time to make the call for the Irish.
“They said lots of great things about the academics and dived deep into that,” Ziegler recalled. “Notre Dame can give me a lot for the next 40 years, and they have great football too. I really thought to myself about if I wanted to wait, but there’s no reason to if I know it’s in my heart.
“I came to grips with not going on any visits and committing to Notre Dame. It’s the best place for me.”
Lea, Lezynski and Kelly played a role in Ziegler’s decision to commit to Notre Dame, as did offensive line coach Jeff Quinn, who started to build a relationship with Ziegler before the 6-4, 205-pound prospect even held an offer from the Irish.
“I really trust Coach Quinn; we have a good bond,” Ziegler noted. “I really enjoy talking to all of their coaches. They’re going to push me. Coach Lea is the best defensive coach in the country, and so is Quinn with the offensive line. It’s just a great opportunity to be with these coaches.”
Ziegler is listed as an athlete by Rivals and plays a number of positions at the high school level. He notes that the Irish are looking at him as a linebacker who could start out at rover and then move inside.
“Later on, I could go move to middle linebacker depending on how much weight I gain and stuff like that,” Ziegler explained.
As a sophomore, Ziegler posted 78 tackles, four interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and a forced a fumble. He was a playmaker on special teams coverage units as well.
Catholic Central lost its first game of the season last year and then went on to be perfect the rest of the season, capturing the 2019 Michigan Division 4 state championship.
Ziegler, who is ranked as the No. 10 player in Michigan and the No. 28 athlete nationally by Rivals, is Notre Dame’s third commitment in the 2022 class, joining Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive tackle Joey Tanona and Milton (Ga.) High tight end Jack Nickel.
Ziegler won’t be in action this fall as the state of Michigan postponed its high school football season until the spring.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.