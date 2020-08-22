Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central class of 2022 linebacker Nolan Ziegler announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Saturday morning, choosing the Fighting Irish over Boston College, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and others. For an Irish Catholic kid whose family loves Notre Dame and grew up watching the football team, his commitment just made too much sense. On his father’s side of the family, Ziegler’s great uncle, Fred Trosko Jr., was a backup quarterback for Notre Dame in the 1970s, and on his mother’s side, Tim Sullivan was a linebacker for the Irish. Trosko and Sullivan played together at Notre Dame as well. “I’m going there to win a national title, and it also has one of the best educations in the country,” Ziegler said. “It has a great tradition, and I’ve had relatives play there.” On a Zoom call surrounded by his family, Ziegler informed Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly of his decision to commit on Thursday night.

Nolan Ziegler is Notre Dame's third commitment of the 2022 class.

“He wants to see me play a lead role at rover for Notre Dame,” Ziegler said. “I told him I want to bring him a national title and that I’m completely committed. I’m not changing my mind.” When Ziegler was in the sixth grade, he attended a youth camp at Notre Dame and got a picture with Kelly. They plan to take a few more pictures down the road. “He told me he wants to get a picture with me after we win a national championship, then when I get my degree and also after I get drafted in the NFL,” Ziegler said. Ziegler’s original plan was to wait out the NCAA’s mandated dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic and take recruiting visits before making a decision. If Notre Dame was going to be his choice whether he announced yesterday or took all five of his official visits and committed on National Signing Day, then what’s the point of waiting? That’s basically what went through Ziegler’s mind in the past couple of weeks following Notre Dame’s offer to him on Aug. 5. “My mom asked me if I can see myself playing for another team against Notre Dame, and I said no,” Ziegler explained. “I just want to play Notre Dame; it’s in my heart. I’m Irish. I’m born on St. Patrick’s Day. It just fits.” On Monday, Ziegler had a call with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea and defensive analyst Nick Lezynski. After that conversation, Ziegler came to the realization that it was time to make the call for the Irish. “They said lots of great things about the academics and dived deep into that,” Ziegler recalled. “Notre Dame can give me a lot for the next 40 years, and they have great football too. I really thought to myself about if I wanted to wait, but there’s no reason to if I know it’s in my heart. “I came to grips with not going on any visits and committing to Notre Dame. It’s the best place for me.”