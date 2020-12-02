A recruiting dead period has been in place for the past eight and a half months and is currently set to run through next April. This stops recruits from being able to take unofficial and official visits, but some prospects are going to college football games just like any other “fan” would. However, some schools aren’t even allowing any spectators into their home games. Notre Dame does permit a limited capacity, but only students, school faculty and families of both football teams are allowed inside Notre Dame Stadium. Nashville (Tenn.) Christ Presbyterian Academy class of 2022 inside linebacker Langston Patterson was able to take in Notre Dame’s home game against Clemson Nov. 7. He and his family were allowed in because his brother, Kane, is a linebacker for the Tigers. Allotted tickets are allowed for families of the opposing team. The older Patterson played special teams for Clemson in its 47-40 double overtime loss against Notre Dame.

Patterson has love for Clemson because of his brother, but he also has built an affinity towards Notre Dame as well. Notre Dame offered the 6-1, 215-pounder in June and has stayed in consistent communication with him these past five months. “I love Coach [Clark] Lea and Coach [Nick] Lezynski,” Patterson said. “I just wish I could’ve met with them and watched some film before the game with them. I thought Coach Lea had a great game plan and they shut down Etienne on the ground. They have some elite players on their defense. “I was always pulling for Notre Dame’s defense [against Clemson] for sure.” Patterson had a video chat call with Lezynski and spoke with Lea as well before the visit to get the lowdown on what to do while in South Bend. After his visit, Patterson texted them both to congratulate them on the Irish’s big win. From what Patterson was able to see while at Notre Dame, he raved about his experience. “I really loved the campus and the history of it,” he explained. “I saw Touchdown Jesus; that was really cool. The Golden Dome was cool too. Coach Lezysnki told me to go to the God Quad (center of campus), and that was a really cool part of the campus too.