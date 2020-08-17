2022 Four-Star Vyper Target Reviews Notre Dame Virtual Visit
August has been a recruiting dead period in recent years and typically a very slow time. However, this year has offered up many changes — some temporary and some long lasting — to the recruiting process.
Take virtual visits for example. They were unheard of until the coronavirus pandemic shut down visits back in mid-March to present day. Now, they’re a daily occurrence for the college coaches, especially at Notre Dame.
Notre Dame “hosted” Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2022 outside linebacker Cyrus Moss for a virtual visit via Zoom on Friday night. Irish defensive line coaches Mike Elston and Mike O’Guin were on the call.
“We were [watching] a comparison video,” Moss said. “Coach put together some clips of their film that matched my highlight film. It really made college feel that much closer. I really enjoyed it — very well put together.”
