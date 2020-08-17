 2022 Four-Star Vyper Target Cyrus Moss Reviews Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Virtual Visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-17 09:20:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Four-Star Vyper Target Reviews Notre Dame Virtual Visit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

August has been a recruiting dead period in recent years and typically a very slow time. However, this year has offered up many changes — some temporary and some long lasting — to the recruiting process.

Take virtual visits for example. They were unheard of until the coronavirus pandemic shut down visits back in mid-March to present day. Now, they’re a daily occurrence for the college coaches, especially at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame “hosted” Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2022 outside linebacker Cyrus Moss for a virtual visit via Zoom on Friday night. Irish defensive line coaches Mike Elston and Mike O’Guin were on the call.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman outside linebacker Cyrus Moss
Cyrus Moss liked what he heard from the Fighting Irish staff over the weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“We were [watching] a comparison video,” Moss said. “Coach put together some clips of their film that matched my highlight film. It really made college feel that much closer. I really enjoyed it — very well put together.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}