2022 Four-Star OL Joey Tanona Commits To Notre Dame
Notre Dame has its first commitment of the 2022 class.
Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive lineman Joey Tanona isn’t super active on social media and doesn’t do a lot of interviews, but he stepped into the spotlight on Tuesday and gave an early pledge to the Fighting Irish.
Tanona, who is listed by Rivals as a 6-5, 280-pound four-star prospect, picked Notre Dame over LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
“Growing up in Indiana, Notre Dame football is huge," Tanona previously told BlueandGold.com. “It’s just surreal to me. Also with Notre Dame, there’s a great mix of academics and athletics. It’s an offensive line powerhouse, too.”
Tanona has been to Notre Dame a few times. His first game experience that he remembers was when the Irish fell to USF in 2011. Seven years later, he watched Notre Dame take down Florida State on its way to an undefeated regular season.
His most recent trip up to South Bend was for Notre Dame’s junior day recruiting weekend Feb. 1.
“It was great,” Tanona said. “I really liked how they emphasized the academics. They want to graduate champions.”
Tanona told BlueandGold.com in June what he has valued in a college, and his answer lines up with his commitment to the Irish.
“The most important parts to me are probably the academics and staying relatively close to home,” he said. “I want a great all-around football program as well.”
Rivals ranks Tanona, who projects as a tackle at the next level, as a four-star prospect.
In 12 games last year, Tanona paved the way for Zionsville to rush for 2,033 yards and 21 touchdowns.
