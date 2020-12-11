BlueAndGold - 2022 DL Donovan Hinish On Notre Dame Offer: ‘It Means The World To Me’

It’s very rare that a prospect can say that the first offer he received was from Notre Dame, but Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic class of 2022 defensive tackle Donovan Hinish can make that claim. “It was definitely a wild one,” he added. “I’m really excited. It means the world to me.” The Hinish last name should be one that Notre Dame fans are very familiar with, as Kurt has been a mainstay in the Irish defensive line since his true freshman season in 2017. Now his younger brother has the opportunity to continue the family tradition of being a disruptive defensive lineman in South Bend. Notre Dame hadn’t been in much communication with the younger Hinish prior to the Nov. 19 offer date, but Kurt caught wind of the interest.

The Fighting Irish were the first division one program to deliver a scholarship offer to the 6-2, 270-pounder. (Pittsburgh Sports Now)

“My brother told me earlier in the day that Notre Dame was interested and wanted to talk to me,” recalled Donovan Hinish. “I got a text message from Coach Elston saying that he wanted to talk. I called him after he texted, and we talked for a while.” Hinish has met Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston on a handful of occasions throughout the years, whether that be on Kurt’s visits to Notre Dame as a recruit, Elston’s in-home visits with the Hinish family or during one of Donovan’s many visits to South Bend to see his brother play. Their strong connection was obviously built well before Donovan Hinish became a target for the Irish in the 2022 class. “He’s great; I love him,” Hinish stated. “I love his intensity and how his defensive linemen perform.”