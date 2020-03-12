2022 Defensive Standout McCullough Raves About Notre Dame
A sophomore in high school, Dasan McCullough is already very well traveled.
He's lived all over the country with his family, as his father, Deland, has ascended in the coaching ranks. The elder McCullough got his first major coaching gig in 2011 as Indiana's running backs coach and was in Bloomington for five years.
He held the same position at USC in 2017 and spent one year there before becoming the Kansas City Chiefs' running backs coach in 2018.
McCullough's father played in college for Miami (Ohio) and in the NFL for a couple years in the late 1990s, and the 6-4, 205-pound class of 2022 prospect has plenty of opportunities to continue his career as a student-athlete as well.
McCullough has racked up well over 20 scholarship offers and from big name programs, such as Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas and USC.
"Right now, it can only be so crazy for me because coaches can't contact me directly [until Sept. 1], but with the offers and the interviews, it's been a blessing," McCullough said. "I'm enjoying every part of it right now."
Notre Dame is one of McCullough's recent offers, with the Fighting Irish joining his list Feb. 20.
"My head coach told me to give Brian Polian a call," recalled McCullough. "He talked about the school; it's obviously a great academic school. He said how they'd use me in their defense as a hybrid rover -- safety and outside linebacker. That's what I see myself as, not primarily just one position. I feel like I can move around more. It felt good to hear how they would use me.
