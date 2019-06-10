News More News
2022 DE Joe Strickland A Top Performer At Notre Dame Camp

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@rivals_singer
Recruiting Insider

Indianapolis (Ind.) Brebeuf Jesuit Prep defensive end Joe Strickland was one of the top overall prospects at Notre Dame's Sunday Night Lights Camp on June 2. Strickland was competing against -- and beating -- prospects older than him, as Strickland is just a rising sophomore.

