2022 DE Dani Dennis-Sutton Has Visit Cancelled, But Thinks Highly Of ND
Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh's Dani Dennis-Sutton has established himself as one of the premier defensive ends in the 2022 class. The 6-6, 240-pounder has racked up offers from the likes of Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State.
"It's great seeing all of my hard work pay off," Dennis-Sutton said. "I've been dreaming of this since I was a little kid. Seeing the results of my work is really a blessing. I always wanted to get offers to play D1 football, and seeing that come true is really just a blessing."
Dennis-Sutton was planning to visit Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State this upcoming weekend for a visit with his high school coach and two of his teammates who are also in the 2022 class -- defensive tackle Kwan Williams and athlete Preston Howard.
However, the spread of the Coronavirus in the United States caused pretty much everything in the sports world to shut down, and the NCAA ruled that a special dead period would be put in place until at least April 15, which forced Dennis-Sutton and Co. to cancel their visit to Notre Dame for March 20.
As just a sophomore, Dennis-Sutton will have plenty of time to get to South Bend.
"I've never been to Notre Dame," he said. "I want to meet Coach Kelly, see what it's like there, meet the coaches. I want to feel like I'm at home."
Notre Dame extended an offer to Dennis-Sutton Feb. 19 from defensive line coach Mike Elston.
He told me that he liked my film," Dennis-Sutton noted. "He came here at one point [in January] and I met him.
"I've always known that Notre Dame is a really good academic and football program. I wasn't expecting the offer. It was a big shock to me when I was on the phone with them. I was happy when I got the offer."
Look for Dennis-Sutton to hit the road this summer, assuming that the NCAA allows it.
