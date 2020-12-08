When Alex Bauman landed an offer from Rutgers and a few other division one schools early in the fall, there was a feeling that Notre Dame would get involved in the Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic standout’s recruitment at some point. And then Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston offered the class of 2022 defensive end on Nov. 19, which was sooner than anticipated, even for Bauman himself. “Yeah, I was a little bit surprised; I wasn’t expecting it,” said Bauman, who reports seven scholarship offers. “Coach Elston texted me earlier in the day to give him a call. He wanted to catch up with me, and we had a great talk. He offered me a scholarship, and I was so excited. We talked about my brother, Notre Dame’s academics, what they’re about and football.”

The Irish may add another Bauman to its football roster.

Bauman’s brother, Kevin, is a freshman tight end for the Fighting Irish. They visited Notre Dame together during the spring of 2019 together as well as for Kevin’s official visit last fall, when Notre Dame hosted USC. “I really like Notre Dame,” the younger Bauman said. “It’s a great school with great academics – amazing football and the campus is beautiful. I really like it.” For his play at tight end, Bauman was named to the 2020 Shore Conference Coaches All-Division first-team offense. Tight end is the position his older brother plays, but Bauman is being looked at by Notre Dame mainly as a defensive end. He posted 53 tackles and four sacks, this fall, while catching 14 passes for 232 yards on offense. The Bauman brothers played together at Red Bank Catholic last year, and the thought of having them playing together again in South Bend has his family fired up.