2022 Commit Joey Tanona Receives All-American Bowl Invite
Notre Dame class of 2022 commit Joey Tanona received an invitation to the All-American Bowl on Thursday evening. The Zionsville (Ind.) standout has been committed to the Irish since last July and sees his stock rise with the All-American Bowl invite.
The annual East vs. West matchup at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas features the nation’s top high school talent. The bowl will be nationally televised on January 8 of next year.
Notre Dame is no stranger to All-American Bowl invites, as just last season in the 2021 class, Irish signees Blake Fisher, Deion Colzie and Prince Kollie were all invited to the bowl and planned to play, but COVID-19 interfered.
Tanona was the first commitment of his class, soon followed by tight end Jack Nickel and fellow offensive lineman Ty Chan. Chan also received an invitation to the All-American Bowl, along with 2022 offensive line target Billy Schrauth.
The invite caps a tremendous junior season for Tanona who led his Eagles squad to an 8-6 record this past season, including a must-see matchup with fellow Irish commit Blake Fisher. Recently, Tanona was named to the MaxPreps 2020 Indiana High School Football All-State Team.
Tanona committed to Notre Dame over the likes of LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
The 6-5, 290-pounder is ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect, a Rivals250 player (179), the No. 4 offensive guard in the country and the fifth overall player from the Hoosier State.
“Joey brings a lot of effort and toughness to this team,” Zionsville head coach Scott Turnquist previously said of Tanona. “He brings a lot of physicality and athleticism to our offensive line. He also brings mental toughness and a mental edge to that group which improves our team.”
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.