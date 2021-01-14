Notre Dame class of 2022 commit Joey Tanona received an invitation to the All-American Bowl on Thursday evening. The Zionsville (Ind.) standout has been committed to the Irish since last July and sees his stock rise with the All-American Bowl invite.

The annual East vs. West matchup at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas features the nation’s top high school talent. The bowl will be nationally televised on January 8 of next year.

Notre Dame is no stranger to All-American Bowl invites, as just last season in the 2021 class, Irish signees Blake Fisher, Deion Colzie and Prince Kollie were all invited to the bowl and planned to play, but COVID-19 interfered.

Get two months FREE using promo code Irish60